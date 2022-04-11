3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $195,000

Completely Updated spacious double wide on approx 2 acres. Beautiful home inside and out with lots of upgrades. Home is located in vale right outside of Lincolnton city limits.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Completely Updated spacious double wide on approx 2 acres. Beautiful home inside and out with lots of upgrades. Home is located in vale right outside of Lincolnton city limits.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A man killed in a Thursday night crash has been identified.
One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Sanford And Kirksey drives and Lenoir Road in Morganton late Thursday night.
CHARLOTTE — A Morganton man will spend more than 13 years in prison after he was sentenced for a federal child porn charge.
Three people were charged late last month after a search of a home turned up methamphetamine and heroin.
Three people were transported to a local hospital after a Thursday afternoon crash on East Union Street.
A man was charged and another person airlifted after a wreck Monday afternoon in the western part of Morganton.
A Wednesday morning overdose call led to a drug trafficking arrest for officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
Two people were injured after a Wednesday afternoon crash on Pete Britain Road.
A wreck Thursday afternoon has closed down a portion of East Union Street and traffic is being diverted to Kirksey Drive and Amherst Road in M…
For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.