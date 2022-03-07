 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $240,000

Spacious 3BR, 2 BA home on approx. 1 acre in western Lincoln County. Large primary bedroom with walk-in closet. Primary bathroom has tub and walk-in shower. Living room has fireplace with gas logs. Nice covered back patio for entertaining or afternoon sitting. This one will not last long!

