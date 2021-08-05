 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $285,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $285,000

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/10 11-2! Look no further for your own private oasis! Built in 2017 on .96 acres, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has ample living space inside and out! Enter through the covered front porch to your main living area with vaulted ceilings, vinyl planked flooring throughout and wood burning fire place. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, tile backsplash and under cabinet lighting with an island and breakfast area. Office located off the kitchen along with 1/2 bath, laundry room and spacious garage. 2nd level provides spacious owner's suite with walk-in closet and en-suite along with 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. Back patio and newly built covered cabana areas produce generous space for outdoor living and entertaining around your 16x32 inground pool. Pool is plumbed for a water feature.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert