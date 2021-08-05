3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $285,000

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/10 11-2! Look no further for your own private oasis! Built in 2017 on .96 acres, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has ample living space inside and out! Enter through the covered front porch to your main living area with vaulted ceilings, vinyl planked flooring throughout and wood burning fire place. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, tile backsplash and under cabinet lighting with an island and breakfast area. Office located off the kitchen along with 1/2 bath, laundry room and spacious garage. 2nd level provides spacious owner's suite with walk-in closet and en-suite along with 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. Back patio and newly built covered cabana areas produce generous space for outdoor living and entertaining around your 16x32 inground pool. Pool is plumbed for a water feature.