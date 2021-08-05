OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/10 11-2! Look no further for your own private oasis! Built in 2017 on .96 acres, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has ample living space inside and out! Enter through the covered front porch to your main living area with vaulted ceilings, vinyl planked flooring throughout and wood burning fire place. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, tile backsplash and under cabinet lighting with an island and breakfast area. Office located off the kitchen along with 1/2 bath, laundry room and spacious garage. 2nd level provides spacious owner's suite with walk-in closet and en-suite along with 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. Back patio and newly built covered cabana areas produce generous space for outdoor living and entertaining around your 16x32 inground pool. Pool is plumbed for a water feature.
3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has been found negligent in the death of a resident who was found June 12 submerged in a bathtub.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 13-19.
- Updated
Janelle Pearson has proven that the hardest of times can be overcome by hard work.
Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…
Burke County has added 192 new cases of COVID-19 in a week, with 50 of those cases being in children.
Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…
- Updated
A Hickory woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. Police are seeking the driver of that car.
- Updated
Morganton’s Bath and Body Works will reopen in its new location next month, according to signage posted on the storefront.
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Burke County resident.
Here are the charges served in Burke County from June 13-19.