NEW CONSTRUCTION home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms just outside of Mountainview area in Vale, NC. This home features a great layout with a large open living room and kitchen, granite counters, and stainless appliances. If you love country living this is the home for you. Minutes to shopping and a direct shot to I-40.
3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $359,000
