Rustic on the outside and vintage charm on the inside. This barn-style home w/5.03 acres offers a taste of country life without sacrificing style. The open, split bedroom floorplan offers three cozy bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. The great room & kitchen area detail an impression of openness, with high ceilings featuring an exposed beam. The bright & spacious kitchen adorns a black farmhouse apron-front sink, granite counters, stainless appliances with the perfect space for your large wooden table. Casual simplicity is offered with the warm luxurious LVP floors, craftsman doors & vintage/industrial lighting. The primary is a welcoming retreat separate from the rest of the home. The En suite offers an oversized wardrobe, freestanding soaking tub & separate crisp white subway tile shower, complete w/black fixture accents. Exterior includes a galvalume metal roof, vertical metal siding & partial rock. The 2 covered porches w/wood beams & metal ceilings offer an opportunity to sit a spell.