Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath vinyl ranch home on approx 1.94 acres in a country setting in Upper Cleveland County. Home is built with an open floor/split bedroom plan. The living room has a stone fireplace. The kitchen has stainless appliances & lots of cabinets. The refrigerator remains. The primary suite is huge with hardwood floor, lots of natural light, & a walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are also spacious. Bath 2 is large & contains the laundry area; the washer & dryer remain. The home has a wrap-around covered rocking chair front porch, a great place for relaxing in your rocking chairs. It also has a large rear deck, great for entertaining or just relaxing. The home also has an attached double carport with attached storage room (approx 100 sq ft) that is very neat with vinyl flooring. There is a wired storage building with lean-to shed in the back yard, as well as a shed. This property is a MUST SEE!
4 Bedroom Home in Casar - $234,900
