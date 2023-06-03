If you are ready to enjoy peaceful lake living, Lake Rhodhiss offers beautiful waters and Blue Ridge mountain views. Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Full bathroom, craftsman style home built by Moss-Marlow Homes has so many features!. Enjoy your morning coffee on large screened porch with vaulted ceilings and dining area. Great room with rock fireplace and gas logs, sliding doors opening to porch, Kitchen with quartz countertops, pantry, tile backspace and refrigerator. Dining area off of kitchen, private office, primary bedroom with large windows, primary bath with soaking tub, shower, double vanities, walk-in closet, oversized 2 car car garage, entry from garage with drop zone, laundry room with gas or electric hookup. Basement rec room with sliding doors to covered patio, kitchen area with wet bar, large storage area, fenced backyard and walkway to lake, large covered dock, storage area, deep water. beach area left of dock Luxury vinyl throughout and solid wood doors. Gated Community