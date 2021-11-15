4 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $175,000

Plenty of space in this freshly renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Full bath home. Over 2050 sq ft finished inside and +/- .75 acre of land. Lots of modern touches with this home including new lvp flooring throughout, tile in kitchen and wet rooms, new appliances, new countertops, fresh paint, texture walls, smooth/flat ceilings, and lots more. Split bedroom layout with two separate living areas. Spacious kitchen with lots of counterspace and storage. Large deck off the back overlooking a great sized yard. Amazing views of the mountains out the front windows. Great location convenient to Hickory, Morganton, or Shelby.