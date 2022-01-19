 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $450,000

2922 sq. Ft main and upper levels, and a 1613 sq ft basement. 1.50 acre lot, 4bd, 4bth, Den and office, home theater, full basement with Superior walls basement system. The full basement has a bedroom, walk in closet, living area/entertainment area. Wall of glass sliders for indoor/outdoor concept to the patio. 179 feet of water frontage, dockable and prepped, private beach area option, Large cove off main channel perfect for boating, kayaking, All windows, sliders and lumber to complete included. High speed internet, underground utilities $500 annual HOA, Common area with boat slips, grilling and swimming areas, Abundance of wildlife. Dry storage available, Air bnb option, Impressively low town tax rate .05, Lot is hydroseeded, driveway gravel for permanent stabilization.Water drainage diverted from house complete. Just waiting on you to finish it off. Complete repair value 850k and better. Also a private restaurant is being built for the residents and a club house.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert