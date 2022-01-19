2922 sq. Ft main and upper levels, and a 1613 sq ft basement. 1.50 acre lot, 4bd, 4bth, Den and office, home theater, full basement with Superior walls basement system. The full basement has a bedroom, walk in closet, living area/entertainment area. Wall of glass sliders for indoor/outdoor concept to the patio. 179 feet of water frontage, dockable and prepped, private beach area option, Large cove off main channel perfect for boating, kayaking, All windows, sliders and lumber to complete included. High speed internet, underground utilities $500 annual HOA, Common area with boat slips, grilling and swimming areas, Abundance of wildlife. Dry storage available, Air bnb option, Impressively low town tax rate .05, Lot is hydroseeded, driveway gravel for permanent stabilization.Water drainage diverted from house complete. Just waiting on you to finish it off. Complete repair value 850k and better. Also a private restaurant is being built for the residents and a club house.
4 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $450,000
