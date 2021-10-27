Come home to this meticulously maintained property on over an acre in the gated Harbor Ridge community with boat storage and Lake access/docks! The spacious floor plan features a two story fireplace in the great room and large windows that overlook the tree lined private backyard and expansive composite deck. This is truly an entertainers dream home! Come see the custom kitchen with granite with walk through butlers pantry and stainless steel appliances connected to your fabulous dining room. Head downstairs to the custom movie room, game room, kitchen, and bedroom/workout room. Rear of home has multiple levels of entertaining space..and don't forget the custom spa with gazebo to end your day! Upstairs you will find a beautiful master with his/hers closets, two more bedrooms, and the laundry room. And we can't forget the oversized three car side garage! Homeowners being relocated for work, make an appointment to see this home today, it will not last!
4 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $548,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The body found in Catawba River on Friday, Oct. 22 has been identified as a death investigation continues.
- Updated
Authorities said the body appeared to have been there for about two weeks.
- Updated
Fifty-six year old Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr. had been missing since at least Aug. 12, but it wasn't until Monday that his body was found 12-14 feet deep in a well off Old N.C. 18. Authorities said he had been strangled and beaten before his body was dumped in the well.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 5-11.
- Updated
Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.
- Updated
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man.
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
- Updated
A Morganton man is being held under no bond after being charged with fatally shooting another man.
- Updated
Local high school wins grand champion at band competition.
- Updated
The Burke County Government will be livestreaming the memorial service for Lt. William "Mac" McMurtray at 3 p.m. today. McMurtray, who worked for the Burke County Sheriff's Office, died earlier this month from COVID-19.