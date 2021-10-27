4 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $548,900

 Skip to main content
Come home to this meticulously maintained property on over an acre in the gated Harbor Ridge community with boat storage and Lake access/docks! The spacious floor plan features a two story fireplace in the great room and large windows that overlook the tree lined private backyard and expansive composite deck. This is truly an entertainers dream home! Come see the custom kitchen with granite with walk through butlers pantry and stainless steel appliances connected to your fabulous dining room. Head downstairs to the custom movie room, game room, kitchen, and bedroom/workout room. Rear of home has multiple levels of entertaining space..and don't forget the custom spa with gazebo to end your day! Upstairs you will find a beautiful master with his/hers closets, two more bedrooms, and the laundry room. And we can't forget the oversized three car side garage! Homeowners being relocated for work, make an appointment to see this home today, it will not last!

