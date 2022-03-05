One story luxury living in a gated community with a detached RV garage. This custom-built home has a chef’s kitchen, ideal for entertaining, with a window that provides access to the 400 sq ft sunroom that opens up to the backyard with an 18’ wide glass garage style door. The kitchen has an oversized island, a cast iron farmhouse sink, and 2 pantries. There is a see-through gas fireplace between the great room and dining room and a small study/flex space adjacent to the great room. The owner’s suite has a tray ceiling, walk out to the sunroom, ensuite bath and a large walk-in closet. The bamboo and tile floors are beautiful and durable as well. With 3 more bedrooms on the other side of the home from the owner’s suite and a 400 sq ft bonus room with a full bath over the oversized attached 2 car garage you’ll have plenty of room to spread out. The 48x28 ft RV garage and workshop has 6” thick insulated walls. Harbor Ridge has boat storage, community docks and a picnic pavilion.
4 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $659,000
