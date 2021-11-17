Wow! Waterfront home in highly desired, gated neighborhood of Paradise Harbor with deeded boat slip. Pristine, undeveloped and forested Lake Rhodhiss, an unknown gem with 90 miles of shoreline. Gorgeous deep water with great boating, fishing and breathtaking views. Winding drive leads to private, custom-built home. Main floor boasts large kitchen and pantry with large island open to expansive great room with stone fireplace. Covered back porch spans the entire width of the main floor with separate entrance from master suite. Laundry room located close to secondary entrance and oversized two car garage. Upstairs features large bedroom or bonus room with full bath, loft and another room used as office space. Large walk-in attic that could be finished space in the future. Fully finished basement with two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, den with fireplace, and utility area or workshop. Secondary washer and dryer hookup in basement. Full covered patio extends entire with of basement.
4 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $889,000
