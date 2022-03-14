 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $169,000

Spacious Home split floor plan. The home features 4 bedrooms with 2 baths, the living room has a wood burning fireplace with the dining room and a den. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. The main bedroom has a walk-in-closet and the master bath has a garden tub. The other 3 bedrooms are separate from the main bedroom. The home has a metal roof and the front porch has a handicap accessible to the front door.

