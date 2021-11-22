4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $249,900

4 br 2.5 ba home with sun room, office, den, brick fireplace in living room, unfinished bsm with fp. Den, office, 2nd bath & 4th bedroom is on end of home which could be used for in law quarters. Large det. workshop, trailer storage, creek & large garden area that could be used for pasture. New shingled roof on home. 2 hps with 1 being around 7 yrs old. There is an older sw home on property would need major repairs power & water disconnected. Sold "as is". Shared well & shared drive. Sold "as is". 2.67 acres $249,900