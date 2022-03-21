4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $289,000

ADORABLE Cape Cod home in Granite Falls! You will fall in love with this adorable 4 bedroom / 2 bath home conveniently located near the 321 corridor with access to shopping, dining and near by schools. Approx. 1 mile from Lakeside Park and 7 miles to both Lovelady and Gunpowder boat access areas! Situated on +/- 0.5 level acres with main level offering 2 car garage, inviting foyer / spacious living room with Gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, dining area with built-in bookshelves and kitchen with pantry/ laundry. Upstairs offers 2 large bedrooms with a 3/4 bath and plenty of storage. Hardwoods throughout the home including entry, living room, dining room and bedrooms. Beautiful covered outdoor deck area with pergola perfect for summer barbeques and gorgeous sunsets. A must see! Back on market at no fault to Sellers!