 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $289,000

4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $289,000

4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $289,000

ADORABLE Cape Cod home in Granite Falls! You will fall in love with this adorable 4 bedroom / 2 bath home conveniently located near the 321 corridor with access to shopping, dining and near by schools. Approx. 1 mile from Lakeside Park and 7 miles to both Lovelady and Gunpowder boat access areas! Situated on +/- 0.5 level acres with main level offering 2 car garage, inviting foyer / spacious living room with Gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, dining area with built-in bookshelves and kitchen with pantry/ laundry. Upstairs offers 2 large bedrooms with a 3/4 bath and plenty of storage. Hardwoods throughout the home including entry, living room, dining room and bedrooms. Beautiful covered outdoor deck area with pergola perfect for summer barbeques and gorgeous sunsets. A must see! Back on market at no fault to Sellers!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert