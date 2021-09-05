 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $374,900

4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $374,900

4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $374,900

Call Erin Hunt to see today! 828-291-4199 PRIVATE WATERFRONT HOME! 4BR/4B with finished basement in beautiful Granada Farms golf course community. Lovely foyer leads into living room with brick fireplace. Walk out the new french doors where you can relax on the upper deck and watch the wildlife on the water!. Kitchen has lots of cabinets with island, some new appliances, large pantry & breakfast bar. Main level has dining room/office and half bath. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms including master with 2 full baths. The basement is finished with half bath and workshop area with door leading you through beautiful landscaping and steps that lead down to the water. Excellent fishing off the dock. Enjoyed kayaking, boating & other water toys. Great deer and bird watching. The lake is called Gunpowder Creek Lake, however it does not have access out to the main channel. Close to everything but still very secluded and private. New Roof, new gutters with leaf Filters, new carpet, and HVAC, fireplace in the living room, and basement.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter
Local News

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter

  • Updated

Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'
Local News

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'

  • Updated

Burke County officials are pleading with the community to get a COVID vaccine as the medical community is being overwhelmed by COVID patients, which is pushing health care workers to the brink and leaving patients with other medical emergencies no where to go.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert