Brand new energy efficient custom home located in a friendly little neighborhood just 3 min from 321 N with one bill (power + city water + sewer) provided by the town of Granite Falls. Many amnesties including tile and hardwood engineered floors, European top line quality windows and granite tops. Four bedroom, there full baths, approximately 2500 heated sf. Large master bedroom on main level features two closets and a master bath with tiled shower. Second spacious bedroom with full bath is also situated on main level. Easy access from garage On upper level there are two bedrooms with plenty of closet storage and one full bath with tub shower. All electric heat pump heat and AC.
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $399,950
