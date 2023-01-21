New construction! Energy efficient custom home build with green technology at an affordable price! This 3200 sf spacious house : 4 bedrooms, office, kitchen, dining and 3 full bathrooms located in small community with lake view Outstanding features: -Due to high quality construction , house temperature stays almost constant without AC at about 70F when outside temperatures vary between 40F to 90F. -Exterior walls build with ultra-strong double Insulated Concrete Blocs (ICFs) -Sound and heat insulations are highly enhanced by top of the line European Tilt and Turn Windows -High 10’ ceilings and lots of open space, cabinets with granite tops, custom tile showers, master bath with free standing tub, floors with custom tile in bathroom, kitchen and dining and engineered wood in the bedrooms. -Two heat pumps with 3 zoned HVAC -One small bill for power, water and sewer. -Two cars garage with 18’ door -NO HOA
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $439,000
