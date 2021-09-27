For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Impressive Craftsman-inspired family home in River Bend offers stunning outdoor spaces with beautiful perennial gardens! The main level features a central foyer opening onto a formal dining room and home office, both with 5' tall wainscotting with plate rail detail, stained glass Arts & Crafts lighting, and 9' tall ceilings. The back of the house offers a two-story great room with gas fireplace and exit to the rear patio. The spacious kitchen has shaker cabinetry, bar seating, gas range, breakfast area, and exit to the triple garage. The main level also features a primary bedroom with walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub, double vanities, and tiled shower. Upstairs, you'll find a 2nd primary bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet, plus two additional bedrooms sharing a hall bath. The huge bonus room has a vaulted ceiling and door to walk-up attic with tons of space for storage or expansion. Neighborhood lake access, secure boat storage, and community boat slips.
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $549,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
A person of interest is being sought after a man was found dead at his home on Burkemont Avenue Saturday night.
- Updated
Robin Colley texted her mom “I love you” every morning, and she was set to get married next month. But because of COVID-19, her family is left only with memories of her.
- Updated
Police have released the name of a person of interest in a Saturday night death investigation.
- Updated
A person of interest has been charged after a man was found dead at his home Saturday night.
- Updated
A local elementary school has quarantined a classroom due to a COVID-19 exposure.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County.
- Updated
Burke County health officials reported 14 new deaths related to or associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including a person who was in their 20s.
- Updated
Wynn Justice — to many, the face of the Freedom High School band program — has died at age 73.
- Updated
A man has been indicted on a murder charge and a fifth charge of habitual felon after a woman was killed in August.