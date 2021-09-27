4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $549,900

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Impressive Craftsman-inspired family home in River Bend offers stunning outdoor spaces with beautiful perennial gardens! The main level features a central foyer opening onto a formal dining room and home office, both with 5' tall wainscotting with plate rail detail, stained glass Arts & Crafts lighting, and 9' tall ceilings. The back of the house offers a two-story great room with gas fireplace and exit to the rear patio. The spacious kitchen has shaker cabinetry, bar seating, gas range, breakfast area, and exit to the triple garage. The main level also features a primary bedroom with walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub, double vanities, and tiled shower. Upstairs, you'll find a 2nd primary bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet, plus two additional bedrooms sharing a hall bath. The huge bonus room has a vaulted ceiling and door to walk-up attic with tons of space for storage or expansion. Neighborhood lake access, secure boat storage, and community boat slips.