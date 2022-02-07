 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $589,900

4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $589,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $589,900

Enjoy the lake amenities that this suburban neighborhood offers—privacy, protection, and peace of mind. The community is designed for all ages. If these are one of your dreams, look no further with this custom-built home. It has an open floor plan, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, smart-controlled devices, a walk-in pantry, a high ceiling, walk-in closets, and a two-car garage. The colossal basement has plumbing and electrical rough-ins and ample space for future bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, recreational playrooms, storeroom, and hobby room. The rear deck has a hot tub to wind up for the night and a remote-controlled retractable awning providing shades on a sunny day. The seller has added a row of green giants eventually to screen the neighbor's recently constructed RV garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert