4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $599,900

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Meticulously maintained home in River Bend offers two levels of living space, four bedrooms, and a sparkling in-ground pool! The welcoming front entrance leads into a two-story foyer opening onto a private den/office with glass doors for privacy, and a spacious formal dining room with tray ceiling. At the back of the house, you'll find a relaxing great room with gas fireplace, exit to the rear deck, and adjoining kitchen with Quartz countertops, stylish mosaic backsplash, bayed breakfast area, pantry, desk, and exit to the double garage. You'll also find a half bath and laundry room on the main level. Upstairs, you'll find four spacious bedrooms, including a primary suite with walk-in closet and a large bathroom with double vanity, jetted tub, and tiled shower. Outside, the relaxing in-ground pool is surrounded by a lush green lawn and fenced backyard. River Bend is a picturesque lakefront community with secure boat storage and ramp, HOA Dues are $90/Quarter.