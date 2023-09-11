All-brick 4 BR & 3 BA's home, nestled on a wooded lot on Lake Hickory. The primary BR is on the main level, thoughtfully designed w/a split BR plan for privacy. The living area is adorned w/a cozy gas FP & tasteful built-in bookshelves. The primary BR features generous windows w/natural light, his & her closets, vaulted ceilings, & access to the inviting back deck. Basement transforms into a complete living space, equipped w/a convenient kitchenette, dining area, a comfortable living area, a BR, & a full BA. The potential for this versatile space knows no bounds. Additionally, you'll find two separate storage areas that can easily serve as a workshop, house toys, or store lawn equipment. Enhanced parking area for effortless turnarounds, a newly epoxy-coated garage, a secure metal entrance gate, & a fully fenced yard, ensuring both convenience & security. Step onto the back porch & relish in views of Lake Hickory or embark on a kayaking adventure for a day of relaxation on the water.