Enjoy the lake amenities that this suburban neighborhood offers—privacy, protection, and peace of mind. The community is designed for all ages. If these are one of your dreams, look no further with this custom-built home. It has an open floor plan, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, smart-controlled devices, a walk-in pantry, a high ceiling, walk-in closets, and a two-car garage. The colossal basement has plumbing and electrical rough-ins and ample space for future bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, recreational playrooms, storeroom, and hobby room. The rear deck has a hot tub to wind up for the night and a remote-controlled retractable awning providing shades on a sunny day. The seller has added a row of green giants eventually to screen the neighbor's recently constructed RV garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $599,900
