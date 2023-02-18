Update:02/14/23 New Exterior Pictures. Beautiful, New Construction in the lakefront community of Riverbend. This single level home with full basement offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Open Kitchen with quartz countertop, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Large Island with Breakfast bar. Separate Dining Room. 12' ceilings in GR, Kitchen, Dining and Foyer. Primary Suite offers beautiful tray ceiling with recessed and accent lighting. Double vanities in the bath with beautiful tile shower, separate water closet and porcelain tile flooring. Large Walk in closet. No carpet in this home. Laundry room has overhead cabinets and laundry sink. Spacious Rear Deck. Full Basement studded off for additional living space. 12' ceilings. Covered Rear Deck overlooking woods. Very Private. Oversized attached garage. Close proximity to many restaurants, retail and Hwy 321. Custom, detailed quality construction throughout. Quite Cul-de-sac .91 acre lot.