Quality Built!Single Level Home in the Lake Hickory community of River Bend. Home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Open Floorplan with Full Basement. Kitchen has Granite countertops, tiled backsplash, Large Island with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Built in Hutch. Separate Formal Dining Area. 12' Ceilings in Great Room with Fireplace, Recessed Lighting throughout. Split Bedroom Floor plan. Primary Suite with octagon tray ceiling with recessed lights and ceiling fan. Primary Bath with Granite top Double Sink Vanity, OVE soaking tub, Separate Shower with Rain Showerhead, Private water closet. Walk in Closet. No Carpet in this home. Three other ample sized bedrooms + 2 Full Baths. Nice Laundry Room with overhead cabinets and laundry sink. Spacious Rear Deck, partially covered. Full Basement studded off for additional living space. High ceilings. Backyard is very private with wooded lots on each side. Minutes off Hwy 321, Super-Walmart, retail & dining.