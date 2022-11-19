4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $649,900

Beautiful, New Construction nearing completion in the lakefront community of Riverbend. Just a few weeks away from completion, this single level home with full basement offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Open Kitchen with quartz countertop, tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Large Island with Breakfast bar. Separate Dining Room. 12' ceilings in GR, Kitchen, Dining and Foyer. Primary Suite offers beautiful tray ceiling with recessed and accent lighting. Double vanities in the bath with beautiful tile shower, separate water closet and porcelain tile flooring. Large Walk in closet. No carpet in this home. Laundry room has overhead cabinets and laundry sink. Spacious Rear Deck. Waterproof LVT. Full Basement studded off for additional living space. 12' ceilings. Covered Deck also made from waterproof LVT. Oversized attached garage. Close proximity to many restaurants, retail and Hwy 321. Custom, detailed quality construction throughout. Quite Cul-de-sac .91 acre lot.