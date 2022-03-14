New listing in Riverbend, a lakefront community in Granite Falls. Located close to dining, food, doctor offices & Hwy 321, this community is a desired neighborhood. This 2 1/2 story home has double front porches, and in-ground saltwater swimming pool & separate pool house & comes w/an extra half lot. This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home is move-in ready with details throughout. The entryway presents a formal dining room featuring wainscoting & heavy crown moldings w/ office/den area feat. gas logs fireplace is located opposite of the dining room. The kitchen overlooks the living room & features custom cabinetry, "eat-at" island, granite countertops, double pantry, & access to the laundry, w/ 1/2 bath on main. The upper level has a master bedroom & MBA w/ glass shower, jetted tub & WIC. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are also located upstairs along w/ 2 full bathroom. The 3rd level has a bonus/4th bedroom full bath, & landing w/ built in computer desk. Pool house offers a small bar area, & full bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $850,000
