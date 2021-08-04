4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $899,000

Beautiful home nestled in the middle of 9+ acres just minuets from shopping and I-40. This home starts off with a grand entry with spacious open floor plan .. Family Rm with fireplace & built-ins, formal dinning and eat in kitchen, first floor also offers Guest BR with ensuite, gorgeous Library with fireplace, wonderful Primary BR and bath, WIC, his and hers vanities, large tub, walk in shower and access to screened porch and patio, also laundry, Mud Rm, 1/2 bath and 3 car garage. The outdoor space is amazing .. covered porch, patio with Fireplace and a Fire pit. Second level offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, Bonus Rm w closet, airy loft space could be used for second living rm, playrm, office or workout area. Also there is a huge Rec Rm over the garage. Partially finished BSMT offers tons of space that could be used for Den, Rec. Rm, Theater Rm also has full bath, load of storage and another garage. Gorgeous hardwoods on first and 2nd Lvl, 10 ft ceilings main ... the list is endless!