Own a piece of history in the heart of Hickory!The original Hutton Estate, originally constructed in 1942 with recent modern updates, is one of the rare gems found in the city limits that enjoys views of Grandfather and Table Rock mountain. Situated on over 2 acres in the Viewmont area, this home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and multiple luxurious amenities. The private drive into the estate with a charming stone shed and mature hedge, creates a very private feel to this home. Entering the home, architectural details are immediately apparent, with curved railing, arched doorways and hardwood floors. Novice and gourmet cooks will both appreciate the very generously sized kitchen with massive honed limestone island, 48" professional range and Thermidor refrigerator. This fabulous space also includes an eat-in area and butler's pantry with built-in cappuccino maker. 4 bedrooms and 3 full (updated) baths are found on the upper level. Outdoor cooking area and sauna. Covered patio enjoys sunset views.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has been found negligent in the death of a resident who was found June 12 submerged in a bathtub.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 13-19.
- Updated
Janelle Pearson has proven that the hardest of times can be overcome by hard work.
Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…
Burke County has added 192 new cases of COVID-19 in a week, with 50 of those cases being in children.
Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…
- Updated
As COVID-19 cases have started an upward trend in Burke and across the state, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Thursda…
- Updated
A Hickory woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. Police are seeking the driver of that car.
- Updated
Morganton’s Bath and Body Works will reopen in its new location next month, according to signage posted on the storefront.
- Updated
Witnesses told troopers the man climbed out of the car with a cat in one hand and a beer in the other.