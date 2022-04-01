OWN YOUR OWN WATERFRONT RESORT! This unique property contains 18.79 gated acres located on the quiet end of Lake Hickory with 1275 feet of shoreline on the main channel and 840 feet in a deep water cove. With 4 BRs, 4 1/2 baths, including two private primary suites each in their own private wing (with lounge area, private screened patio with outdoor shower), loft and bonus rooms, the three living units sleep 20 in a total of 3689 heated square feet. Outdoor living, outdoor dining, outdoor sleeping, outdoor shower, outdoor game courts, outdoor firepit and outdoor stone fireplace all overlook the water. You can literally bring the outdoors in with the glass overhead door that opens the massive living room to the large screened porch. The open floor plan hosts a huge kitchen that features all the modern amenities and the great room allows table seating for 20 or more. The detached, oversized 3 car garage allows room for all the toys! Sold furnished (some personal items do not convey).
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,495,000
