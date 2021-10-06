For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. This 1.27 acre waterfront estate offers amazing long-range views from every room and 6+ deluxe garages that will thrill any automotive enthusiast. The main house offers one-level living with an open floor plan with a large great room, sunroom with panoramic lake views, kitchen with center island, copper farm sink, and 6-burner gas range with copper hood, and the original owner's suite. Upstairs, a 2006 addition created an impressive owner suite with stunning lake views, huge bath with tiled shower, soaking tub, laundry, enormous closet, and private study. The full lower level has a paneled den with fireplace, two bedrooms suites, 2nd laundry, and exit to the lower rear terrace. The detached garage offers a main level with HVAC, storage, floor drain, air compressor, hot/cold water, and upper level efficiency apartment with full bath. The lower level garage has room for 2-3 cars & a boat ramp to the lake. Waterfront with 330' of frontage, sea wall, beach area, & floating dock. No city taxes!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,599,000
