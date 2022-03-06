They don't build them like this anymore! This 120(+) year old partially remodeled 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath farm house is only a 20-30 minute walk to old downtown Hickory. This old classic is a must-see with it's big front porch, 10 ft ceilings, & lots of special touches that bring out it's classic charm! This property also features a detached garage & a second outbuilding that could be used for storage or a workshop. For the security-minded, the front & side doors are Secure Elegance Doors by Larsen, a demonstration of which, can be seen at youtu.be/MjVNYuUWP6U. This house had been converted into apartments in the past, but has been reverted back to single family home, except for second kitchen. Being partially remodeled, this solid classic could still use some freshen-ups and changes to bring it to it's full fabulous potential! So come see it, love it, & make it your own showplace! OPEN HOUSE 03/05/2022 11AM-3PM. Property being sold AS_IS. Seller to make no repairs/modifications.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $174,999
