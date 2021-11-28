Spacious 4 Bedroom w/Full Basement in Desirable Mt. View location with Extra Lot Included. You’ll take pleasure in having plenty of space for preparing and serving for gatherings of family and friends in such a large, roomy and sunlit kitchen/dining area. Prime opportunity for a home office as one of the 4 large bedrooms is positioned for privacy and offers a separate entry/exit. Living room features a cozy fireplace with additional fireplaces in other areas of the home. Hardwoods in much of home. Large utility room for extra storage, space for 2nd fridge/freezer and more. Downstairs, you’ll find a dry basement with half bath along with numerous windows for natural light and excellent air flow….endless possibilities for fulfilling your need for extra living space, workshop, craft room and more. Outdoor living space abounds with extensive wrap decking plus a 30’ covered, rear porch. Conveniently located just off Hwy 321 and I 40 junction, affordable opportunity at $ 179,900.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CHARLOTTE — A Morganton woman was one of five people federally indicted on drug and gun charges.
- Updated
A state trooper pulled a woman and a 5-year-old child from the wreckage of a car crash on U.S. 321 in which a South Carolina man died Tuesday evening, according to a release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
- Updated
A Morganton man who got lost while hunting in eastern North Carolina has been reunited with his family.
Carolina Smoke’s new brick-and-mortar restaurant has opened, the business announced Thursday.
- Updated
The homeowner told fire investigators there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
- Updated
A woman with a previous trafficking conviction received new drug charges earlier this month.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Oct. 3-9.
- Updated
The autopsy of a resident who died in June at J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton says she drowned but a seizure may have contri…
- Updated
A man with previous felony convictions received several charges after he a woman reported that she was held against her will Friday.
Here are the charges issued in Burke County from Oct. 3-9.