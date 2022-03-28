Almost 1500 square feet of awesomeness! Conveniently located to Highway 321, this move in ready home is a charmer! Two large bedrooms upstairs and two downstairs. You will find the original hard wood floors in the living area and upstairs bedrooms. Newer (2018) vinyl plank flooring throughout the rest of the house. No carpet! 2018 roof. 2018 HVAC system. 2020 Water heater. 2018 appliances in the kitchen. Freshly painted throughout. Completely fenced backyard with an memory making firepit! Great storage area off of the carport.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Morganton woman has been charged after drugs were sold out of her home.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has filed a no-trespassing order on a Fish Hatchery Road property after the owners found that strangers have…
High school athletes across Burke County are working together to support a local coach and his family facing unexpected medical and funeral expenses.
Gummy bears laced with an unknown substance are believed to be the cause of a suspected overdose at Freedom High School on Monday.
A new family-oriented restaurant and pub opened its doors to the public for the first time on March 14.
CONNELLY SPRINGS – A man has been charged after investigators said they found him with more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine.
Take a look back at the many events that have shaped Burke County over the centuries:
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
The Orlando Free Fall tower, which opened in December, rises 430 feet as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the attraction.
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.