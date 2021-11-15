 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $239,900

Welcome Home!! All Brick 4 bedroom in the heart of Hickory. Updated kitchen and awesome bathroom with primary and 2 other bedrooms on the main. The upstairs offers full bath and 2 additional rooms. Peaceful screened in back porch, with views of private back yard and small fish pond water feature. Seeing is believing. This home is a must see and will not last long. Schedule your showing today with your Remax Legendary agent, Cory Klassett today at 828-446-4589.

