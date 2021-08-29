4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $249,500

Come on home to a place that is comfortable and close. You have space to work and to play. In a world where traffic and travel seem to take up more and more of your life, having a house that is within minutes of major highways can reduce the travel trip, giving you time to enjoy the local parks, you are within walking distance or relax by the backyard stream. This is more than a house, this is a place, space, it's room for you to grow. The ceiling light in the Living/Dining room does not convey. The water heater is new; replaced 2/21. The gas HVAC was replaced in 2015, the roof is about 10 years old. The seller is willing to leave the sectional upstairs and sectional in the basement with the house. Lawn to be re-soiled and reseeded Saturday, May 22.