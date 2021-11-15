Contact Garrett Osborne 828-455-5405 or Robbin Osborne 828-312-3158 for more information and to set appointment to view this house. Convenient NW Hickory location. Close to shopping, grocery, medical, restaurants, Lake Hickory and more. This low maintenance brick split foyer house is a must see. The main level offers the Kitchen, Living room, Dining room, primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom that has a walk in tile shower. In addition there are 2 more bedrooms, full bathroom and 2 linen closets. The dining room opens onto the back deck that overlooks the private back yard. The lower level has the double garage, laundry, den with gas log fireplace, bedroom with half bath and walk in closet. The den opens onto the back patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $294,900
