LAKE HICKORY ACCESS! This renovated and updated 4 BDRM/3 BATH tri-level home in Lakeland Park includes 2021 New exterior doors, 2019 New roof and 2018 New AC/Heat HVAC. Baseboard heaters in all rooms converted to forced air and vents. New ceiling fans in all rooms. Updated bathrooms. Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances and refrigerator. Refinished hardwood flooring. New Laminate Vinyl Plank flooring on main & lower level. Main level has LifeProof LVP. Laundry room includes Washer & Dryer. New Wood Shutters. Updated electrical. Newly Fenced Yard. Fresh exterior paint. Excellent closet & storage space plus a huge patio with covered back porch for outside entertaining. NO HOA fees but Lakeland Park Beach & Dock Access to Lake Hickory is optional for around $50 annually. Close access to Glen Hilton’s Creek Boardwalk leading to the park and the new River Walk and Hickory City Park is just across the street. A MUST SEE!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The company said the expansion to Morganton could add as many as 150 jobs in the area.
The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 21-27:
A Morganton film production company is set to release its feature-length film about a subject that hits close to home for many:
Former CEO charged with embezzling $15 million from Hickory company has already served time for stealing from an employer.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
- Updated
As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Burke County and around the state, eight additional schools in the county were identified with clust…
- Updated
The dark asphalt of the streets through Morganton and the rest of Burke County turned white Sunday when a winter storm dumped snow and sleet a…
- Updated
GRANITE FALLS – Caldwell County deputies shot and killed a man they say held two women hostage and killed another man before they arrived on s…
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Burke County and more than 1,000 new cases were added between Monday and Friday.
- Updated
COVID-19 has temporarily closed down another school in Burke County, and clusters have been reported in three additional schools.
- Updated
A Morganton man is facing a secret peeping charge.