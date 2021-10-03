This immaculate 1.5 Story, 4 BDRM, 3.5 BATH home in desirable Mountain View is nestled on a quiet Cul-De-Sac and a level .81 acre lot. The main floor entrance hallway w/ hardwood flooring leads past 1/2 bath w/ wood floor to the family room that features a large stone wall and stone hearth gas log fireplace. Separate 18'x12' Living Room w/ 13'x8' Dining Room. The open kitchen includes tile flooring, newer appliances (plus refrigerator), 2 pantries and breakfast area. Laundry room on the main level includes newer Washer & Dryer! Master Bedroom w/ walk-in closet leads to Master Bath w/ dual sink vanity, bath/shower w/ glass doors and large walk-in closet. Fully Finished Basement/Bedroom w/ Bar & sink plus fully tiled shower & floor. 13'x9' Sunroom w/ sliding windows. 11'x13' upper deck. 18'x16 lower deck includes a large hot tub under a 16'x10' Pergola. 1-Car garage at basement level w/ storage. 2-Car garage on main. Leaf filter gutters. Ring Doorbell. New vinyl windows and MUCH MORE!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $349,900
