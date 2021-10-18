Looking for a spacious home that will offer you access to Lake Hickory, an open floor plan and a large kitchen? Look no further! The main floor also boasts a formal dining room, additional den or office and a half bath. The spacious primary bedroom with walk-in closet and an en suite bath are conveniently located upstairs along with 2 additional bedrooms, the guest bathroom and the laundry area. The carpet upstairs was just replaced in June of 2020. The finished basement includes a second living area, bedroom or den, and full bathroom. This space could be easily converted to a mother-in-law suite with its own outside entrance. Cool off in the summers in the pool or relax on the deck. Keep your pool toys and lawnmower in the enclosed storage shed below the porch. Living in Gold Creek Estates, you will enjoy the community lake lot, picnic shelter and boat ramp. New roof in 2018! Make an appointment to see this home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $359,000
