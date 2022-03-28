4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $360,000

Don’t miss this one-level brick ranch home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This home is conveniently located close to schools, stores, and restaurants. The lot has a private feel to the backyard with a side deck from the primary suite and an outbuilding. The traditional style of the home has a formal living room and an oversized den. The eat-in kitchen has a wood insert in the fireplace. The main portion of the home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms in addition to the kitchen and living room. The primary suite is off the den and has a large closet and private bathroom. This home is freshly painted and ready for your finishing touches. For more info contact Tami Fox, The Temple Team, Keller Williams Unified, 828-234-5835, www.thetempleteam.com.