Call The Andi Jack Team Today-828.291.9514- Wonderful Downtown Hickory Location- 4BR/2.5BA Bungalow Min To YMCA, FRYE, HWY 127 and Downtown Hickory! Spacious Den, Formal Living Room and Dining Room, and Updated Kitchen Allow For Fantastic Living and Entertaining Spaces. Large Primary Suite-with two separate bathrooms and large walk in closet! Current Office and Laundry Room can be converted back to additional bedrooms. Do not miss the separately heated and cooled bonus room or additional bedroom space upstairs. We love the additional fenced in yard area, back deck with hot tub, and basement garage in downtown Hickory! BEST OFFERS BY SUNDAY Jan 9th at 6:00 pm
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $379,900
