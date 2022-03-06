4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $379,900

One of a kind opportunity in Historic Oakwood District, walkable to Oakwood Elementary and Downtown Hickory. Two unit Home, with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main floor, and a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment on the second floor. Individual access to apartment from the back. Original flooring throughout and high ceilings. Spacious kitchen, with a cute Breakfast Nook overlooking the backyard.