4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $389,000

Location, Location, Location! Stunning home in the Historic Oakwood area. Main-level owner's suite features gas-log fireplace, sitting area and private bath that has a double sink vanity and walk-in closet. Additional main-level bedroom and full bath. Attractive eat-in kitchen. Convenient laundry on main level. Spacious living room offers gas-log fireplace surrounded by built-ins. Sunroom currently being used as a dining room. Upstairs are two bedrooms and full bath. Rinnai tankless water heater. Covered patio overlooks beautifully landscaped heated pool with an abundance of solar lighting. Fenced backyard.

