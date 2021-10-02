This new construction home is located the NW Hickory Waterstone subdivision. Open floor plan features a large kitchen with white and gray cabinets and beautiful granite countertops. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet, dual vanities & separate toilet, and tile shower. House has a pantry & 2 additional linen closets for storage. House features 3 more bedrooms with large walk-in closets, these 3 bedrooms are situated on the second floor, and share a bathroom with a 2-sink vanity. Bathrooms have durable porcelain tile flooring. The rest of the flooring is luxury vinyl plank. Large laundry room with beautiful tile. Living room features a modern, electric fireplace. Quiet view of the neighborhood. The neighborhood schools are excellent. Enjoy this beautiful house with a back neighborhood pond.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $399,900
