Adorable home in downtown Hickory! Gracious one level living. Beautiful hardwood floors. 2 primary suites with walk-in-closets. 2 additional bedrooms with a shared bath between. Private fenced backyard with patio. Storage shed. You will love this great location, close to all the great restaurants, Frye Hospital, the Science Center, Library, Art Museum. Walk downtown and enjoy all our Square has to offer! Completely updated- Must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $399,900
