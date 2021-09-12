 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $439,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $439,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $439,000

In the heart of NW Hickory, this one level brick ranch with a basement has lots to offer. Kitchen with island and breakfast area. The spacious living room/dining room is graced with a stone floor-to-ceiling fireplace and access to rear deck. Generously-sized owner suite has a walk-in closet and private bath. Hall bath has a double sink vanity. Downstairs is another bedroom and full bath and large den with fireplace and built-ins with wet bar. Follow the easy path to a sitting deck overlooking the lake access. Per seller: "The lot is in the back end of a cove and has been silted in throughout the years. There is enough water access to launch a kayak or canoe when the water level is up. If the water level is down, you can still launch a kayak or canoe but you're going to get your feet muddy. Truly lake access for non-motorized boats."

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man killed in crash identified
Crime News

Man killed in crash identified

  • Updated

A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert