 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $449,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $449,000

Beautiful, well maintained home in the Water Stone Community!! Featuring an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout the main level, custom kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, living room with electric fireplace, granite counter tops also on the two additional bathroom vanities,large master bedroom with walking closet and a beautiful master bathroom that offers vanity marble counter tops, free stand bathtub and a separate shower also on main level, wooden blinds in the entire house. Fencend in yard ready for you to put your personal touches and gutters with leaf guards already installed. You need to claim this one as your own !!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert