This large beautiful home has three levels of finished living area, and a large rear yard with in-ground pool, it will surely be your own paradise! Inside the front door, a spacious foyer leads to either the den to one side, or the formal dining room to the other. Moving to the rear of the home, you find yourself in the eat-in kitchen with tons of countertop space, and brand new granite. The sprawling living room completes this level. From here, you can go outside to the large deck with a view of the back yard and pool area. The basement level has two separate living areas and a full bathroom. Both areas in the basement have its own walk-out to a covered patio under the deck that leads direct to the pool area. On the top floor, you will find two spacious secondary bedrooms, a large hall bathroom with dual sinks, and the laundry area in the hallway. Completing this home is a large primary suite with spacious attached bath, complete with dual vanities and a private water closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $449,900
