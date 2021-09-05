4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $469,000

In the heart of NW Hickory, this one level brick ranch with a basement has lots to offer. Kitchen with island and breakfast area. The spacious living room/dining room is graced with a stone floor-to-ceiling fireplace and access to rear deck. Generously-sized owner suite has a walk-in closet and private bath. Hall bath has a double sink vanity. Downstairs is another bedroom and full bath and large den with fireplace and built-ins with wet bar. Follow the easy path to a sitting deck overlooking the lake access. Per seller: "The lot is in the back end of a cove and has been silted in throughout the years. There is enough water access to launch a kayak or canoe when the water level is up. If the water level is down, you can still launch a kayak or canoe but you're going to get your feet muddy. Truly lake access for non-motorized boats."